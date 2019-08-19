The 85th District hears from their candidates one last time

SUNBURY — The three candidates in the 85th district special election Tuesday were stating their case one last time for your vote on WKOK’s On The Mark Monday. David Rowe—the republican candidate, Dr. Jennifer Rager-Kay—the democratic candidate, and Clair Moyer—a write-in candidate, were tackling all the major issues of the day from Gun Violence, to the economy.

Independent Clair Moyer took a biblical approach when it came to the issue of gun violence, “I would support anything that would help to perhaps suppress this, but if you go by the Ten Commandments and the sixth commandment clearly says ‘Thou Shall Not Kill,’ and I don’t think you can make it any simpler or clearer than that.”

Democrat candidate Dr Jennifer Rager-Kay says she’s not your typical Democrat when it comes to the issue of guns, “I exercise my conceal/carry permit on a daily basis and I don’t think that should be violated, however I think when it comes to safe gun ownership is the key.”

Republican candidate David Rowe says what Governor Wolf is trying to do is unconstitutional, and education is the key, “We need to foster a culture of education, they are part of our culture, whether it’s the Eddie Eagle program to bring firearm education to children, if it’s better response time, there’s a number of things that are at hand that can be handled, but the Governor’s executive order to try and infringe on our 2nd amendment is not the solution.”

The special election for the 85th district is Tuesday, August 20.