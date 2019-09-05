Tennessee teen in court for Line Mountain swatting incident

SUNBURY – A 17-year-old from Tennessee was in Northumberland County Juvenile Court to answer for charges filed after last February’s “swatting” scare at Line Mountain High School.

In a news release, Stonington state police tell us the teen is charged with third-degree felonies including making terroristic threats, theft by extortion, threat to use weapon of mass destruction and other charges. Stonington troopers say the teen and his attorney agreed to the finding of fact for the terroristic threats charge and the juvenile was declared ‘delinquent.’

After sentencing, came word through troopers that the teen will be placed on probation for a least a year, he’ll pay a $5,000 fine and is being ordered to write letters of apology to victims. Additionally, he’ll have to complete a victim awareness program, and perform 60 hours of community service. Troopers say the supervision responsibilities will be transferred to Tennessee.