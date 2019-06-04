Telethon raises more than $2.4 million raised for Janet Weis Children’s Hospital

DANVILLE – Another successful year raising money for Geisinger’s Janet Weis Children’s Hospital. The hospital held its annual Celebrating Miracles Telethon Monday evening, raising over $2.4 million. The telethon and events during the past two weekends serve as the culmination of year-round fundraising efforts.

The Wilkes-Barre broadcast by WBRE/WYOU collected over $1.6 million from corporate sponsors, community, and employee groups and phone-in pledges. The Johnstown-Altoona broadcast on WTAJ that aired Sunday, June 2, reported a total of over $830,000.

Donations stay in the region to help sick and injured children through programs, services, and medical equipment provided through Geisinger Pediatrics. The 36-year total topped $66 million.