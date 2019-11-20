Teen sexually assaulted by Shamokin man

SHAMOKIN – A Shamokin man faces felony sexual assault charges after he assaulted a teenager in February. Court papers say 19-year-old Devin English was arrested Wednesday morning and arraigned in district court. Court papers say a 14-year-old victim was involved.

The victim told officers English performed sexual acts on him and English had the victim perform sexual acts on him. English is now in Northumberland County Prison in lieu of $50,000 cash. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for November 26.