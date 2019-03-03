Teen girl seriously hurt after Route 192 crash

LEWISBURG – A teenage girl was seriously hurt after a crash on Route 192 last week. Milton state police say the crash occurred February 27 just after 2 p.m. along Route 192 just west of Beaver Run Road. Milton troopers say 18-year-old Tyler Manis was traveling west on Route 192 when he left the westbound lane for unknown reasons. Troopers say Manis swerved back onto the roadway, hit a grass embankment and spun around twice.

An unidentified 17-year-old female from Mifflinburg was seriously injured and taken to Geisinger. A medical update is unavailable. Two other teenagers, a 16-year-old female and 17-year-old male, suffered minor injuries, one was taken to Evangelical Community Hospital.

Manis was hurt as well but was not taken to the hospital. Troopers say Manis was charged with careless driving. Mifflinburg, New Berlin, and William Cameron Fire Departments assisted troopers at the scene, as well as Aurand’s Towing.