Teen flown to hospital after Route 104 crash

MT PLEASANT MILLS – A 16-year-old male from Mount Pleasant Mills was flown to the hospital after a crash along Route 104 in Washington Township, Snyder County. Selinsgrove state police say the crash occurred last Friday at 3:15 p.m. Selinsgrove troopers say the unidentified teen was driving south on Route 104 in the right lane when he attempted to pass a vehicle.

Troopers say he then crossed the double yellow line and side swiped a trailer attached to another vehicle traveling northbound. Troopers say the 16-year-old was taken to Geisinger via LifeFlight for severe injuries to his neck, shoulder, and leg. No information is available from the hospital. The other driver involved was not injured. Troopers say the teen was also cited for a traffic violation.