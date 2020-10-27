Teacher strike coming in Danville schools Monday

DANVILLE –Danville Area School District teachers say they’ll go on strike as soon as next week.

In a letter, Danville Superintendent Dr. Ricki Boyle says the Danville Area Education Association has provided a notice of a strike to the school board. It says the strike could occur as soon as next Monday, November 2.

Dr. Boyle says both sides met Monday with a state mediator, but there was no resolution to the outstanding issues including wages, length of contract and health care. Dr. Boyle says the school board’s negotiation team continues to strive for a fiscally responsible compromise agreement.

If a strike is held, parents will receive at least a 48-hour notice of the start of a strike November 2 with no known end date. All strike days will need to be made up through holidays and/or days in June.

At that time, Dr. Boyle says the district will be forced to place all schools into an emergency closure. Activities and sports may continue depending on the willingness of the head coach or advisor.

The negotiations are expected to be addressed during Wednesday school board meeting which will now be held in the Danville High School auditorium at 7 p.m.