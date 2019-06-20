Tax increase, new police for in Shikellamy School District

SUNBURY – A tax increase, new police force and a new cyber academy…news from the Shikellamy School District.

Business Manager David Sinopoli, the Shikellamy school board unanimously passed a $50.1 million budget this week, which includes the talked about tax increase of 3.5 mills. It’s the second straight year for an increase, and leaves a budget deficit of just under $850,000 for the district to fund with their reserve funds.

Sinopoli says overall, salary, benefits, and pension increases contributed to the tax increase.

Within the budget, Sinopoli says the district has funding to start a police force, allocating $90,000 initially. At this time, he says it’s unknown how many officers will be hired.

Sinopoli says in order for the district to keep attacking its deficit, the district will have to continue finding ways to maintain costs or look to maximize revenue. He says new Superintendent Dr. Jason Bendle is also looking at ways to lower expenses.

One area is through cyber charter costs – projected to be $1.2 million. Sinopoli says the district just completed forming its own cyber academy to help lower costs.