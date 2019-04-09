Tax increase included in preliminary Midd-West budget

MIDDLEBURG – A slight tax increase is proposed in the Midd-West School District’s preliminary budget, and it includes more funding for addressing mental health and security issues. School Board President Victor Abate tells WKOK a 1-mill tax increase is proposed in the $38 million budget.

District Business Manager Amy Simmons tells WKOK, addressing mental health and security costs will add about $150,000 to the spending plan. Simmons says the average real estate tax bill would rise just over $2 annually, equaling nearly $169,000 in revenue.

Joe Stroup, Director of Curriculum and Instruction, says the district plans to hire a Student Assistance Program Liaison/intervention specialist. This person will provide counseling, plus mental health and drug and alcohol screenings. Simmons says that person’s salary will be $52,700. The suicides of two students in February prompted the district to work towards making some of these endeavors and the new hire.

We told you earlier the board last year decided to add an armed police department by July at a first year cost of just over $128,000, which is included in the spending plan. Abate says personnel costs also went up after three contracts were finalized for classified staff, as well as finalizing other administrative contracts.