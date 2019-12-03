Tax increase in 2020 proposed Northumberland  County budget 

SUNBURY – Northumberland County residents could see a property tax increase next year. At Tuesday’s public meeting, the Northumberland County Commissioners unanimously approved the proposed $79.5 million budget that includes a 0.66 mills increase.

Commissioners say for the average property owner, that would be a monthly increase of .92 cents.

The budget will be made available for public inspection for 20 days, and could then be adopted at a future commissioners meeting.

The commissioners board says reasons for the proposed increase include $1.8 million in ‘extraordinary expenditures.’ Those include the county’s purchase of new election machines, and higher costs at one particular radio communications tower on Boyers Knob, in the Gowen City area. The county says they must pay for the remainder of the 911 project, which they hope to complete this year.

The county also noted a number of homicide cases are on the horizon, which will bring unpredictable costs.

In addition, Commissioner Sam Schiccatano says the county will begin a study to renovate the Northumberland County Courthouse. He says part of that process includes finding grants.

Also at Tuesday’s meeting, outgoing Commissioner Chairman Rick Shoch was presented with a plaque from the county courts recognizing his eight years of service. We have a photo posted below.