Talen $1 Million Penalty: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

YORK HAVEN, Pa. (AP) — Environmental advocates, a Pennsylvania agency and an energy company have an agreement to clean up and stop pollution from a coal ash waste site on the Susquehanna River. The settlement announced Wednesday requires Talen Energy Corp. to pay a $1 million civil penalty and remediate the site at the Brunner Island Steam Electric Station in York Haven.

The company must track and fix seeping contaminants from coal ash storage. The consent decree is among Allentown-based Talen, the Department of Environmental Protection and three environmental groups. It’s subject to a federal judge’s approval. The federal complaint alleges the Brunner Island operation has discharged into the river and tributaries arsenic, boron, lithium and other chemicals. The plaintiffs say the seeps have been sending pollutants into the Susquehanna for many years.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf wants to revamp how the state provides help to people who need protection and care from state agencies. The Democratic governor signed an order Wednesday setting up a 25-member group that has three months to propose changes that will improve services to what’s he’s calling “vulnerable populations.”

Wolf is also setting up the Office of Advocacy and Reform and will hire a child advocate for the new agency under his office. He’s directing agencies to try to reduce the number of people living in institutional settings, to improve how referrals are made for inspector general investigations and to mine state data to identify problems more quickly. Wolf says the need for change was highlighted by some high-profile cases, including harm to children and older people.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvanians who prefer not to be identified as neither male nor female will soon have a gender-neutral option on their state-issued driver’s licenses. The state joins more than 10 others that have rolled out plans to give residents options. The Daily Item of Sunbury reports Pennsylvania Department of Transportation expects to have the new procedure in place by the middle of next year.

It will let motorists use “X” as a third option to indicate gender. A department spokeswoman says the agency is able to make the change on its own and doesn’t need authorization from the Republican-controlled Legislature. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday that the department made the decision but it’s consistent with his opinions about equity and fairness.

WASHINGTON, Pa. (AP) — An explosion believed to have been caused by a gas leak reduced a western Pennsylvania home to a pile of rubble and injured five people. The (Washington) Observer-Reporter reports that the blast just before 4 p.m. Wednesday near a high school in North Franklin Township was widely felt around the area.

Township supervisor Bob Sabot told the paper that firefighters report that three firefighters, the homeowner and a neighbor were injured, but none of the injuries appeared life-threatening. He said firefighters had been in the area investigating a gas smell before the blast. Columbia Gas said service was cut to about 60 customers as a precaution. A witness reported seeing doors and windows knocked from neighboring homes and insulation in treetops 35 feet above the ground.

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a woman suspected of urinating on potatoes at a Walmart in Pennsylvania has turned herself in. West Mifflin police say 20-year-old Grace Brown is facing multiple charges including criminal mischief, open lewdness and public drunkenness. It wasn’t known if she’s retained an attorney. Brown turned herself in Tuesday after learning that authorities were looking for her.

Authorities had posted surveillance photos of the incident on Twitter. But they haven’t said when the incident took place or why she allegedly relieved herself on the potatoes. A Walmart representative has said an employee saw what Brown was doing. The company “immediately disposed of the affected products and sanitized the area.” The incident comes weeks after video posted on social media showed people licking ice cream from Walmart freezers in Texas and Louisiana.

SEATTLE (AP) — The U.S. has recorded nearly 20 mass killings so far this year. The majority of them were domestic violence attacks that received scant national attention compared to high-profile public shootings in recent years at schools, churches and concerts. A database compiled by The Associated Press, Northeastern University and USA Today shows that the number of mass killings is on track to hold steady in 2019 from past years.

Four mass shootings happened in public places so far this year, compared with 10 in 2018 and seven in 2017. But 2019 saw a big increase in the number of mass killings in domestic disputes, helping to keep this year’s overall numbers similar to past years. There have been 10 family mass killings this year. There were 10 during all of 2017.

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN’s Don Lemon did not back down despite criticism from President Donald Trump, twice labeling presidential remarks as racist while he was moderating Wednesday’s Democratic debate.

Lemon, with partners Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, presided over a session with questions designed to highlight differences between the 10 candidates onstage, most of whom eagerly took the bait. Tuesday night’s debate wasn’t a ratings triumph for CNN. The Nielsen company said just under 8.7 million people watched, a sharp drop from the 15.3 million who saw opening night of the first debate on NBC News last month.

Trump used Twitter on Wednesday to attack Lemon. After insulting Lemon’s intelligence, the president said the CNN anchor had insinuated that he was a racist, “when in fact I am ‘the least racist person in the world.'” Trump was apparently quoting himself. Hours after the tweet was sent, Lemon asked Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet what he would do to bridge a racial divide that “has been stoked by the president’s racist rhetoric.”

In another question to former Housing Secretary Julián Castro, Lemon referred to Trump’s “racist tweets” about Baltimore. In an attack on Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings last weekend, Trump had referred to Cummings’ Baltimore district as a “rodent infected mess.”

NEW YORK (AP) — Mario Lopez apologized Wednesday for telling conservative commentator Candace Owens that it’s “dangerous” and “alarming” for parents to honor the wishes of young children who identify with a gender other than the one assigned at birth. “The comments I made were ignorant and insensitive, and I now have a deeper understanding of how hurtful they were,” the longtime “Extra” host said in a statement released by his publicist.

“I have been and always will be an ardent supporter of the LGBTQ community, and I am going to use this opportunity to better educate myself. Moving forward I will be more informed and thoughtful,” Lopez said.

He outraged many when he told Owens on her PragerU YouTube show that, like Owens, he is “blown away” when parents tolerate very young children who make gender determinations that early. Owens asked Lopez about “weird trends” in Hollywood and mentioned that Charlize Theron recently said her 7-year-old, Jackson, did not identify as a boy. Owens described as a “new Hollywood mentality” such celebrity parents who believe their kids have the “mental authority” to choose a gender.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — It’s expensive to promote a Katy Perry hit, a music executive told a jury that will decide how much the pop superstar and other collaborators on her 2013 song “Dark Horse” will pay the creators of a Christian rap song. Just how expensive? More than $13,000 for a wardrobe stylist. Over $3,000 for a hairdo. Nearly $2,000 for flashing cocktail ice cubes. Steve Drellishak, a vice president at Universal Music Group, testified Wednesday that expenses like these are essential to the brand of Perry, which requires that she always has the most fashionable styles available.

“She always has to be in the most fashionable clothes, the most fashionable makeup,” said Drellishak, who is the first witness to testify after a nine-person jury found that Perry and her “Dark Horse” collaborator improperly copied elements of the 2009 song “Joyful Noise.” “She changes her look a lot,” Drellishak said. “That’s core to what the Katy Perry brand is.” Attorneys for the creators of “Joyful Noise,” say Capitol Records received more than $31 million for the “Dark Horse” single and the album and concert DVD on which it appeared. Attorneys for both sides told the jury Tuesday that Perry herself earned $3 million, minus $600,000 in expenses.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Nielsen company says that just under 8.7 million people watched opening night of the second Democratic presidential debate on CNN, a sharp drop from the first debate last month. Nielsen says 15.3 million people watched the first night on NBC News last month. It was considered likely that the numbers would go down for CNN, considering the NBC debate was shown on both broadcast and cable networks and took place at a time that fewer people were on vacation.

The second night of the NBC debate was seen by 18.1 million people. CNN’s second night debate Wednesday from Detroit features former Vice President Joe Biden, who has been leading in most polls. CNN said an additional 516,000 people watched the debate via digital stream. President Donald Trump was apparently one of the viewers Tuesday. He used Twitter to attack CNN’s Don Lemon, one of the moderators with Jake Tapper and Dana Bash. After insulting Lemon’s intelligence, the president said the CNN anchor insinuated that he was a racist, “when in fact I am ‘the least racist person in the world,'” Trump wrote, apparently quoting himself.

NEW YORK (AP) — Kathy Griffin says she hopes if someday a teenager poses for a picture that offends people, that kid won’t have to go through what she did when she posed for a photo with a mock severed head of President Donald Trump. Griffin says for all the criticism she received _ and all the investigating of her _ she was cleared of any criminal wrongdoing. And she says in the end, her photo was a legitimate expression of her First Amendment rights. The comedian has done a documentary chronicling the furor over the release of the photo. “Kathy Griffin: A Hell of a Story” is being released this weekend _ though you’d be hard pressed to find the film in theaters.

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — A judge wants to take a second look at a 10-day jail sentence given to a 79-year-old woman for refusing to stop feeding stray cats in her suburban Cleveland neighborhood.

Cleveland.com reports that Garfield Heights Municipal Court Judge Jennifer Weiler wants to hear the case herself after a jail sentence handed down to Nancy Segula by a city magistrate last week was widely criticized.

Segula acknowledges repeatedly violating a city ordinance making it illegal for people to feed dogs and cats that aren’t their own. She was sentenced to jail after her fourth appearance in court for the violations.

She says she lost her husband and her own cats in 2017 and she began feeding the cats because she’s lonely.

A new court date has not been set.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — They were getting ready to battle each other. But when bad weather struck, players from the San Francisco Giants and Philadelphia Phillies teamed up to keep the field ready for play last night. As players stretched and played catch before the contest, the skies over Citizens Bank Park in Philly darkened and rain fell.

The grounds crew tried to wrestle the tarp on the field _ but the wind made them lose control of the covering. Players from both teams ran over to help lay out the tarp. Phillies reliever Adam Morgan says the group effort reminded him of when he played college ball _ and had to help cover the field. He says of the tarp, “that thing is heavy.” The field was covered, the grounds crew was able to remove the tarp without help after the rain _ and the game started on time.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Officials at the Little Rock Zoo are celebrating a little arrival that represents a big step toward helping preserve northwest Bornean orangutans. The zoo says a female has given birth to her first baby. Berani delivered on July 28. The dad is named Bandar _ and he has fathered four other children in captivity. No name has yet been given to the new arrival. The World Wildlife Fund lists Bornean orangutans as “critically endangered” _ just one step from being classified as extinct in the wild.

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York ethics officials are threatening to fine a woman for unregistered lobbying after she rented billboards to criticize state laws on molestation and share her own story of abuse. Kat Sullivan, a nurse who says she was assaulted by her history teacher at a private school, was part of the successful push that prompted lawmakers to relax the statute of limitations on molestation this year.

She now faces up to $75,000 in fines for violating a law requiring individuals to register as a lobbyist if they spend more than $5,000 lobbying lawmakers. Sullivan said yesterday that the threat of being fined is an attempt to stop everyday citizens from getting involved. State ethics officials say lobbying rules apply to everyone and that voters have a right to know who is lobbying lawmakers.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jeff Samardzija tossed three-hit ball over six scoreless innings, Buster Posey, Pablo Sandoval and Kevin Pillar homered in a five-run fifth and the short-handed San Francisco Giants beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-1. The Giants were down three relievers after a flurry of moves before the trade deadline but Samardzija handcuffed Philadelphia for his fifth straight road win.

The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com and on the Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation app. The Phils host the Giants again today at 12:30pm. When the Phils are on the air, WKOK.com and the app will have local news, CBS News, AccuWeather, the remainder of the Dan Patrick Show, the Dave Ramsey Show, and an encore DP Show at 3pm.

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-1 one day after a ninth-inning brawl resulted in eight ejections. Both teams were on good behavior and the Reds won behind an excellent performance by starting pitcher Luis Castillo. Managers Clint Hurdle and David Bell had little interaction while exchanging lineup cards before the game.

