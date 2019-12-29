Synagogue Shooting Update: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 12/29/19

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Lawyers for the suspect in the synagogue shooting that killed 11 people in Pittsburgh are challenging the potential death penalty as unconstitutional. Robert Bowers’ lawyers say in court papers this week that capital punishment violates the Fifth Amendment’s due process clause and the Eight Amendment’s ban on cruel and unusual punishment. Defense lawyer Judy Clarke has made similar arguments in other high-profile capital cases. Clarke says she’s tried to negotiate a life-in-prison sentence for Bowers but has been rebuffed by prosecutors. No trial date has been set.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Uber is increasing its footprint in the Pittsburgh area with the purchase of a $9.5 million parcel to be used as a new test track for self-driving cars. Uber spokeswoman Sarah Abboud has confirmed the purchase to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review but says she can’t yet share details of the plan. The San Francisco ride-hailing giant bought the nearly 600-acre parcel in Findlay Township from a developer through an Uber affiliate. The headquarters for Uber’s autonomous vehicles branch is in the city’s Strip District. But the company has been looking for a new location for the test track.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles have been at their best facing elimination. They’ve won three in a row another victory over the New York Giants to secure the NFC East title. Since 2017, they are 10-1 in must-win games, including the playoffs. You can hear the game on our sister station Eagle 107.

Features

WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows: ABC’s “This Week” — Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Doug Jones, D-Ala. NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Marc Short, Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff; Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar; Sens. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., and Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.; Mark Galli, editor-in-chief of Christianity Today. CNN’s “State of the Union” — Klobuchar, Blunt; Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill. “Fox News Sunday” — Short; Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Disney World employees who portray Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Donald Duck have filed incident reports with police, claiming they were inappropriately touched by tourists.

This follows the arrest of a man in November who was accused of groping a Disney princess.

The employee in the Mickey Mouse costume was taken to the hospital with a neck strain on Dec, 4 after a grandmother patted the character’s head. She told investigators she didn’t believe the woman intentionally hurt her. Another tourist was accused of groping Minnie Mouse, and a woman in her 60s reached in Donald Duck’s costume and groped an employee’s chest.

LIMA, OHIO (AP) – An Ohio town long associated with the manufacturing of footballs has set a Guinness World Record for the most footballs thrown at once. The record-keeping organization certified the record, which was attempted Oct. 25 by 950 people simultaneously throwing a football on the Ada War Memorial Stadium football field.

The Lima News reports that students from kindergarten through 12th grade joined teachers, coaches, bus drivers, school staff and community members. The Wilson Football factory in Ada donated more than 1,000 commemorative footballs for the attempt. Workers at the factory hand-make about 3,000 footballs a day.

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

TEXAS (AP) – Journey Brown ran for 202 yards and two long touchdowns as No. 13 Penn State beat No. 15 Memphis 53-39 in the highest-scoring Cotton Bowl ever. Penn State’s defense allow its most points and yards all season. But there was a huge defensive play when Garrett Taylor returned an interception 15 yards for a touchdown late in the third quarter. That came when All-America linebacker Micah Parsons was pulling down quarterback Brady White, who then flipped the ball into Taylor’s arms. White threw for 454 yards but no touchdowns. Memphis got six field goals from Riley Patterson.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – La Salle rolls to 5th straight win, beats Bucknell 71-59. Jared Kimbrough scored 16 points off the La Salle bench and the Explorers won their fifth straight and eighth in nine games, knocking off Bucknell 71-59. La Salle dropped two of its first three games, but its lone loss since has been to Villanova.

Saturday’s Scores By The Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL

Danville 56, Abington Heights 49

Wyalusing 48, Sullivan County 36

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hughesville 55, Neumann 16

Loyalsock 55, Lewisburg 39

Mahanoy Area 57, Southern Columbia 48

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)