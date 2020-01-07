Swearing in ceremonies were held throughout The Valley Monday

UNDATED – In courthouses and town halls Monday, swearing-in ceremonies were held to usher in new boards of commissioners, council members and row officers.

In Sunbury, Northumberland County Commissioners were sworn in, Sam Schiccatano, Joe Klebon and Kymberley Best. Schiccatano was sworn in as chairman, Klebon vice chairman and Best remains secretary of the board.

In Snyder County, Peggy Chamberlain Roup finished her historic run as the only woman commissioner there ever; Chuck Steininger, Joe Kantz and Adam Ewig took their oath of office Monday.

In Union County, Preston Boop, Stacy Richards and Jeff Reber are the new commissioner’s board.

In each county, row officers; Treasurer, District Attorney, Sheriff and some local magisterial district judges were sworn in.

In Sunbury, city council members Jim Eister and Josh Brosious, City Controller Dan Saxton, fire chief Brad Wertz, and assistants Ron Rupp and Malcolm Stevens, all took the oath of office.

In Northumberland, Ann Bower, Denise Guilbault, Ellie Reese and Kaitlyn Simmons, Paul Ruane, Orlando Toro, and Frank Wetzel make up the borough council. They were sworn in by Mayor Daniel Berard.