Swearing in ceremonies were held throughout The Valley Monday

UNDATED – In courthouses and town halls Monday, swearing-in ceremonies were held to usher in new boards of commissioners, council members and row officers.
- In Sunbury, Northumberland County Commissioners were sworn in, Sam Schiccatano, Joe Klebon and Kymberley Best. Schiccatano was sworn in as chairman, Klebon vice chairman and Best remains secretary of the board.
- In Snyder County, Peggy Chamberlain Roup finished her historic run as the only woman commissioner there ever; Chuck Steininger, Joe Kantz and Adam Ewig took their oath of office Monday.
- In Union County, Preston Boop, Stacy Richards and Jeff Reber are the new commissioner’s board.
- In each county, row officers; Treasurer, District Attorney, Sheriff and some local magisterial district judges were sworn in.
- In Sunbury, city council members Jim Eister and Josh Brosious, City Controller Dan Saxton, fire chief Brad Wertz, and assistants Ron Rupp and Malcolm Stevens, all took the oath of office.
- In Northumberland, Ann Bower, Denise Guilbault, Ellie Reese and Kaitlyn Simmons, Paul Ruane, Orlando Toro, and Frank Wetzel make up the borough council. They were sworn in by Mayor Daniel Berard.