Susquehanna Valley Mall could be heading for sheriff’s sale

MONROE TWP – The Susquehanna Valley Mall may soon be up for sale after defaulting on mortgage payments of just under $34 million. Snyder County Sheriff John Zechman tells us U.S. Bank National Association has filed court documents in Snyder County to authorize a sheriff sale.

It hoped the sale would recover just under $34 million owed by the mall owner, Susquehanna Valley Mall Associates. Sheriff Zechman says the mall will be placed on the sheriff’s sale listing tentatively for August 9. He tells us his office received a writ of execution to authorize the sale.

Zechman says however, there are two situations where the sale could be taken off the list. He says both sides could negotiate a settlement. SVMA could also file for bankruptcy, which would also cancel the sale. WKOK has reached out to mall for comment and has not yet received a response.