Susquehanna Valley Conservatives holding Republican candidates night

LEWISBURG – An opportunity to meet Republican candidates for county commissioner in Northumberland, Snyder, and Union counties is coming up. The next Susquehanna Valley Conservatives monthly meeting will feature these candidates Monday from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

The meeting will be held at the Best Western Meeting Rooms next door to the Country Cupboard.

Each candidate will talk about the top issues in each county and more. Afterward, candidates will be invited to stay to answer questions with audience members.

List of candidates attending:

Union County: Preston Boop, John Mathias, Jeff Reber and Billy Allred.

Snyder County: Joe Kantz, Joe Feehrer, Rylan Ebright, Bob Pyle and Chuck Steininger.

Northumberland County: Sam Schiccatano, Slade Shreck, Tom Webb and Joe Klebon.