Susquehanna University will have online instruction the rest of the year

SELINSGROVE — Based on guidance from authorities as the COVID-19 pandemic progresses, Susquehanna University has made the decision to move all instruction online for the remainder of the spring 2020 semester.

As announced earlier this week, web-based courses will begin Monday, March 23. Susquehanna will forgo face-to-face classes, events and athletic competitions for the rest of this semester.

“Our decision was not easy, but it fulfills three criteria very important to us: keeping our students, faculty, and staff safe; ensuring our students complete their semester; and slowing the spread of COVID-19 in alignment with U.S. and global efforts,” University President Jonathan D. Green said.

“When we made our most recent announcement (Monday morning) to delay returning to campus, a significant number of peer institutions were on a parallel schedule,” Green continued. “At that time, our local public schools were on a two-week hiatus, scheduled to reopen on March 30. Later that day, Governor Wolf implemented a sweeping set of mitigation efforts for Pennsylvania.”

The university remains committed to keeping its faculty and staff safe and fully employed throughout these emergent times.

Announcements are forthcoming regarding plans for the coming year and options for Commencement and Senior Week. Please continue to refer to our COVID-19 website for official university information.