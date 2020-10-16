Susquehanna University to start spring semester a week late

SELINSGROVE – Susquehanna University will start the spring semester with similar COVID-19 protocols as it did to start the fall semester. The university announced Friday it’ll start the spring semester a week later, with classes beginning Monday, January 25, 2021. Classes will start at staggered times and be available in a variety of ways – in-person, hybrid and online.

Susquehanna plans for all students to move in to their on-campus housing at assigned times between January 20-24. Studying remotely is also optional.

There is no midterm break and instruction ends Friday, April 30 with final exams May 3-6. Spring Commencement is currently scheduled for Saturday, May 15, pending federal and state health guidelines.