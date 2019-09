SELINSGROVE – Susquehanna University is listed again in the Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education ranking of the nation’s top colleges and universities. In a news release the university says it ranks in the upper range among northeastern US schools – No. 80 of 258.

The ranking primarily measures student’s success and learning every year since its inception in 2017. The university’s overall nationwide rank is No. 208 out of 801 schools.