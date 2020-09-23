Susquehanna University ramping up COVID testing on campus

SELINSGROVE – Susquehanna University is ramping up its COVID-19 testing now that all students who wish to be on campus this fall are in town.

In a release Wednesday, the university says it’s starting random testing; each week 20% of students living in residential buildings will be tested, if they aren’t being monitored by the existing wastewater testing program. That includes commuter students and students participating in off-campus internships and as well as those who don’t spend the night on campus.

Susquehanna says each week, those randomly selected students will receive an alert to visit a testing station on campus. Any students traveling off campus overnight are required to register their travel and are asked to limit travel to essential business.

Random testing of faculty and staff will also begin in the near future.