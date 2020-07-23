Susquehanna University professor named to National COVID Task Force

SELINSGROVE – A Susquehanna university professor will be helping national leaders make decisions regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. In a release Thursday, SU says Nicholas Clark, associate professor and chair of the Department of Political Science, was recently appointed to the President Task Force on the COVID-19 Response of the American Political Science Association.

APSA is the largest association of political scientists and public policy experts in the world, and Clark is the only representative from a small liberal arts college.