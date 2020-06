SELINSGROVE – Another postponement has been announced for this year’s graduation at Susquehanna University. In a tweet Friday, SU says the Class of 2020 commencement has been postponed until further notice; This due to statewide restrictions on public gatherings of more than 250 people.

The university says it will continue working with student leadership as future plans are developed. In lieu of its orginially scheduled May 13 ceremony, SU presented a digital conferring of degrees.