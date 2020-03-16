Susquehanna University extending face-to-face suspension

SELINSGROVE – Susquehanna University students will be staying away from campus a little longer amid the COVID-19 outbreak. In a letter, SU President Dr. Jonathan Green says the university is extending its suspension of face-to-face instruction until Monday, April 6. All courses will meet online from Monday, March 23 through at least Friday, April 3.

Dr. Green says students are now scheduled to move back to campus Sunday, April 5. An additional update is expected on or before Monday, March 30 to describe the next steps to allow adequate time for planning.