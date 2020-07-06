Susquehanna University cancels Fall Homecoming, Family Weekends

SELINSGROVE – There will be no Fall Homecoming and Family Weekend activities at Susquehanna University this year.

In an email to students, faculty, and staff Monday, the university announces this year’s Fall 2020 Homecoming-Reunion and Fall 2020 Family Weekends have been cancelled due to the pandemic. They say this is based on current guidelines restricting the number of people who can gather at one time and the need to limit visitors on campus.

The email says the university’s office of Alumni Relations is working with Student Life to create virtual opportunities for familial celebration this year. SU says all alumni whose class years end in 0’s and 5’s are invited to next year’s reunion weekend October 22-24 2021 to celebrate with the 1’s and 6’s.