Susquehanna University announces phased move-in plan

SELINSGROVE – Susquehanna University will be moving students back in gradually for the fall semester. In a release Thursday, Susquehanna announced its phased move-in plan for the fall, in which 25% of students will move into residence halls first, then progress to 50%, before allowing in all other students.

First-year and transfer students will move in as originally planned in mid-August, while returning students will follow in two-week increments – all students will be back on campus by September 19 and 20. SU says all students will be required to test negative for COVID-19 before arriving on campus.

The university will prorate housing and meal costs based on students’ move-in date. Classes are still scheduled to begin Monday, August 24. Returning students will attend classes remotely until they arrive on campus.