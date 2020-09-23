Susquehanna University announces first positive COVID-19 case

SELINSGROVE – Susquehanna University has its first positive case of COVID-19 since returning for the fall semester. In an email to students, faculty and staff Wednesday evening, the university says the positive test result is from a student on the first floor of West Hall on campus. That individual is in isolation away from others, and students on that floor have been instructed to begin quarantining in their rooms.

That floor is only accessible to authorized personnel at this time. The university says any close contacts will be notified and cleaning and disinfecting protocols will also be implemented.