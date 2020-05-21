Susquehanna University alters academic fall calendar

SELINSGROVE – The upcoming fall semester at Susquehanna University is beginning early, there’s no fall break, and there will be an extended winter break. The university announced Thursday it’s adjusted its academic calendar for fall 2020 in response to ongoing pandemic guidance from health officials.

SU says its 2020 fall semester will now start one week early, beginning Monday, August 24 and there will be no fall break. On-campus instruction will end Friday, November 20, at which time students will depart campus until the spring semester. The last week of classes will be held remotely beginning November 30, with finals administered remotely beginning December 7.

Move-in and move-out dates and times will be assigned to each student at a later date, taking into consideration applicable social distancing guidelines at that time.