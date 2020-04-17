Susquehanna U: Three possible scenarios regarding fall semester

SELINSGROVE – Susquehanna University says it is planning for three possible COVID-19 scenarios when the fall semester begins later this year.

If the pandemic dissipates over the summer, the university says it will return to in-person instruction this fall.

If it dissipates over the summer but returns in the fall, the university will resume in-person instruction at the beginning of the semester…however, transition back to online course delivery based on recommendations from national and state officials.

If the pandemic continues through the summer, SU says it will continue online instruction for the fall semester.

Some national universities have decided they’ll only have online learning this fall, while Bucknell, Bloomsburg universities say they have not yet decided how they’ll conduct classes this fall. Penn State has already announced conducting classes online at least through the mid-summer.