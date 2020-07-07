Susquehanna University: No football this fall, maybe spring ball

SELINSGROVE – There won’t be any football at Susquehanna University this fall. The Centennial Conference, which Susquehanna’s football program is a member, released a statement on their decision to suspend any inter-collegiate competition for sports scheduled in the fall semester.

The statement says, “The presidents will reevaluate this decision by the end of September, based on work to be done by the Conference to assess sports-specific activities and the experiences on the schools’ campuses. The presidents have determined football will not be played in the fall. The Conference will also explore the possibility of shifting certain fall sports, including football, to the spring.”

The River Hawks are coming off a 10-1 season. The Landmark Conference, which Susquehanna’s other sports teams are a member, has not yet issued a statement on the pending fall sports season.