Suspicious pipe found in Danville, all clear has sounded

DANVILLE – The Daily Item is reporting a suspicious pipe was found in Danville today. Several streets were shut down and several police departments were on scene for an incident that started just before noon. Danville Police Corporal Jon Swank said that the 9-1-1 center received a call for a suspicious pipe with a geocaching label on it near Buckley’s carpet.

Danville Police, Mahoning Township Police, the Montour County Sherrifs Department, Danville Fire Police and the State Police bomb squad from Hershey were all on scene for almost three hours. Swank said that the bomb squad X-rayed the pipe and it was empty so they will be disposing of it.