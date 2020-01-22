Suspicious activity reported in Northumberland Tuesday

NORTHUMBERLAND – Northumberland police say they’re looking into some suspicious activity reported in the borough Tuesday. They say they have received a report, that a driver tried to get a middle school student to get into his vehicle.

Northumberland Police tell us the incident occurred around 3 p.m. Tuesday, the exact location is not disclosed. The report is that a vehicle pulled into an alley, and that blocked the sidewalk on which a student was walking. The driver then said to the student, ‘Get in the car.’ The young man then went around the vehicle and continued down the street.

Police say the vehicle was a black SUV, the driver was described as a white male with a beard and wearing a beanie cap. No other information is available from police. Call Northumberland County Communications if you have information on this incident.