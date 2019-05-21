Supporters share why they endorse President Trump, Keller

MONTOURSVILLE – Thousands of supporters came out for President Donald Trump’s visit to Montoursville Monday. There, President Trump endorsed Valley State Representative Fred Keller in Tuesday’s special election for the 12th U.S. Congressional District.

Robin Allo of South Williamsport says she made sure she got the chance to see the current president in her home town, “I left work early so I can bring my mom. I’ve never been to a rally before, so I thought that would be a good idea since it’s so close to home. I think he’s doing a wonderful job, and I want to give him four more years so he can keep doing it.”

When asked why she also is supporting Keller, Allo says anyone endorsed by President Trump gets her vote, “I guess since the president is endorsing him, and Tom Marino was a family friend and I always voted for him, and I guess he would make a good replacement.”

Merv Strawser of McAlisterville also attended with his family. He says he and his family attended then candidate Trump’s rally in Harrisburg in 2016 as well. Strawser says the president can be brash, but he’s doing a great job and getting things done. Voters will head to the polls Tuesday for the special election, as well as other primary elections.