Superintendent: Tonight’s architectural vote doesn’t regard restructuring

SUNBURY – Some parents in the Shikellamy School District have been asking the school board to delay a scheduled architectural vote tied to the districts restructuring plan…but Superintendent Dr. Jason Bendle says the vote does not regard restructuring.

According to tonight’s special meeting agenda, the board is scheduled to vote to approve a contract for architectural services to build a small expansion of Chief Shikellamy – That would allow the current school to host grades three, four, and five as part of the restructuring plan.

But parents say the board should put off the vote due to the pandemic. Dr. Bendle says the vote is not regarding the restructuring plan being considered. He says the pandemic has complicated school finances even more, and in the already approved budget for next year, the district took out $2 million from its reserve fund…he says that’s not going to get any better and the district is simply looking at long-term financial problems.

Tonight’s meeting will also include a vote on the district’s reopening plan from the pandemic.