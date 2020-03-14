Lewisburg Superintendent: No school, but meals coming soon

LEWISBURG – Nothing is happening at Lewisburg schools right now, but soon, meals and instruction may be occurring. The Lewisburg Area School District has issued a release about its activities. The district has announced that during this time School Aged Child Care will be closed and all student activities will be cancelled including athletic practices and contests. SAT testing scheduled at Lewisburg Area High School Saturday morning is cancelled.

Administrators, teachers, and staff will be meeting to plan how to provide instruction remotely in some form appropriate to each level of schooling and how to provide meals in some capacity to free and reduced price lunch students. The district will notify when these plans are finalized.

Staff will be in building offices beginning Tuesday to answer any questions or for students to pick up any personal belongings.