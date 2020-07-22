Super Bowl Champion Brett Veach comes back to Mount Carmel

MOUNT CARMEL – Kansas City Chiefs GM and Mount Carmel native Brett Veach came back home late last week, with a very special guest – the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Veach was back in his home town last Friday for a quick visit with family, but also dropped by his alma mater, Mount Carmel Area High School for a special dedication. Organizers say the school’s weight room was named after him, and the main roadway leading to Mount Carmels ‘Silver Bowl’ was renamed ‘Brett Veach Way.’

Veach also met with some current Mount Carmel football players and took pictures with them, and players got an up-close-and-personal look at the Lombardi trophy – we have photos at WKOK.com.

Veach was an all-state running back for the Red Tornadoes, and helped put the Chiefs in position to win the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years last Feburary.