WINFIELD – State troopers at Milton say they investigated a Sunday morning vehicle theft and have made two arrests. The incident was on Maze Lane in Union Township, Union County just after midnight.

Troopers from the Milton barracks say Brian Abear of Williamsport and Carlos Cabrera-Santiago of Trevorton took the vehicle. The vehicle was located the two were charged; Abear with the vehicle theft, and Cabrera-Santiago with marijuana possession