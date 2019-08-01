Sunbury’s Mark Smith making NASCAR debut tonight

ROSSBURG, OH – One of the top dirt track racers in the Valley is making his NASCAR debut tonight. Sunbury’s Mark Smith will drive the No. 38 Chevy Silverado tonight in the NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series race at the famed dirt track Eldora Speedway in Ohio. Green flag is set for 9 p.m. and can be seen on FS1 or on other NASCAR media.

The 48-year-old Smith wasn’t expecting to get the call to have a lifetime dream fulfilled,

“It’s kinda hard to believe when you get a call like that at my age. It usually doesn’t happen that way and you think your time has already past, but obviously it hasn’t.”

Smith will drive for Jordan Anderson Racing and Niece Motorsports, who partnered up to field an additional Chevy Silverado for tonight’s race. In a news release Anderson said it was a “no brainer” to give Smith the opportunity.

Smith will have a ‘Selinsgrove Speedway’ decal on parts of his truck, and says he’s excited to represent his roots, “It means a lot to us and all the fans in our local area because there’s a lot of history in Pennsylvania and all the race tracks, especially Selinsgrove Speedway, and I’m just proud to be the guy to represent it.”

Smith has over 200 career open wheel wins and is a two-time 360 sprint car champion at Selinsgrove Speedway. He also won in four different open wheel divisions at Selinsgrove.

Smith says his approach to his NASCAR debut is trying not to do too much, “I think just be patient and try not to tear the truck up and let everyone else tear their stuff up. It is a 150-lap race so basically, just be patient and try to stay out of trouble.”

You can see pictures of the truck Smith will race tonight below.