Sunbury’s Halloween parade is coming up and they are looking for sponsors

SUNBURY — The organizers of Sunbury’s Halloween parade are looking for sponsors. Sunbury Fire Police put on the parade each year and they say it is an expensive endeavor, with the cost of prizes, insurance, and other expenses. Already, a number of businesses and individuals have stepped forward, but they are looking for more.

The Sunbury Fire Police tell us, the parade is Thursday, October 17 at 7pm. Anyone interested in supporting the parade can contact Bruce and Mary Colyer of the Sunbury fire Police at 570-988-0284.

The parade starts forming at 5pm at the Shikellamy High School and it ends at the North Fourth Street Plaza. Anyone interested in being in the parade can call city hall at 570-286-7820.