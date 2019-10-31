Sunbury YMCA details use for their $7,000 grant: youth programming

SUNBURY – The Sunbury YMCA is out with word on how they’ll send a recent grant from a foundation. They say they’ll boost funding for their youth programming. In a news release, the YMCA announced it was awarded a $7,000 grant from the Central Susquehanna Community Foundation’s Sunbury Area Health Fund. We told you about those allocations last week.

The Y’s Co-Executive Director Katrina Mouery says the funds will be used to nurture the potential of every child and teen in the community through holistic programming. Mouery says the Y is a starting point for many youth to learn about becoming and staying active and developing healthy habits. More info at gsvymca.org