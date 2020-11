SUNBURY – The daycare at the Sunbury YMCA was shut down Monday after a staffer tested positive for COVID-19, but the daycare will reopen Tuesday. Spokeswoman Bonnie McDowell says the building and toys were deep cleaned. She says the only part of the daycare that won’t open Tuesday is the room where the staffer was.

All Department of Health guidelines we’re followed, the Y says all children that did not have a direct exposure to the positive employee may return to childcare .