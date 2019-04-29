Sunbury YMCA Day Care advances in Keystone STARS program

SUNBURY – The Sunbury YMCA Day Care boosted its ‘Keystone Stars’ rating for its child care services. In a news release, the YMCA Day Care says it’s rating in the Keystone STARS program was boosted to a STAR 2 designation.

In meeting this rating, the YMCA Day Care has to met upgraded research-based standards for program quality. The YMCA daycare hopes to achieve a STAR 3 rating soon. They currently have 91 children using the facility.

The Keystone STARS is a rating system offering families a way to evaluate the overall quality and programming at child care facilities. The goal is to help them make an informed decisions. Levels increase from STAR 1 through STAR 4. Keystone STARS quality standards also are built upon health and safety requirements already regulated by the Department of Public Welfare.