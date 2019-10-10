Sunbury YMCA coat drive underway, children’s coats still needed

SUNBURY – The Sunbury YMCA is still looking for your help as its annual coat drive is underway. Coats are being accepted now, and the giveaway is next month. The YMCA tells us the public is invited to donate winter coats, scarves, hats, and mittens to any of the YMCA branches in the Valley.

While the YMCA says it is grateful for all donations, the greatest need is for children’s coats. Financial contributions are also needed and will assist in assuring all children in community can stay warm.

Then the annual free coat giveaway will be held November 4th from 4:00pm-8:00pm, November 5th from 11:00am-7:00pm and November 6th from 8:00am-10:00am at the Degenstein Youth Center at the Sunbury YMCA.

For more information or to make a donation, call Katrina Mouery at 570-286-5636 or visit gsvymca.org. Steininger’s Cleaners cleans all of the coats free of charge.