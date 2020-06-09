Sunbury YMCA 34th annual 5K to be held virtually

SUNBURY – This year’s Sunbury YMCA 5K will still be held this year, but will be done virtually. In a release, the Sunbury YMCA says its 34th annual 5K – Virtual Version 1.0 – will be held June 20 through the 26.

The virtual version will give participants the option to run, job, or walk from any location they choose while maintaining social distancing. Participants can run at their own pace on any date they choose between the 20 and 26.

This year’s race is dedicated to Bill Shoemaker, who’s been a YMCA member for over 52 years. He has raced in every 5K for the past 33 years.

Proceeds help the Y make a different in our community.