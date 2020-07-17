Sunbury working hard to attract an employer to the textile mill

SUNBURY – Could the former Sunbury Textile Mill reopen in the near future? The city is out with an update on efforts to find a tenant, and restore jobs to the historic mill that was once the Sunbury Silk Mill.

The city says it’s working closely with the mill’s former operator, Glen Raven Custom Fabrics LLC, to get the mill reopened, after the facility closed June 4.

City Administrator Jody Ocker says she is on a small team which includes State Representative Lynda Schlegel Culver (R-108th, Sunbury) one of Glen Raven’s staffers Brian Burke, and Focus Central PA Executive Director Lauren Bryson. They have been meeting weekly on what Ocker calls an aggressive marketing plan.

Ocker says there’s an opportunity to attract a quality employer, especially because of the mill’s close location to major highways, and it is ideally suited for one or multiple commercial or industrial tenants.