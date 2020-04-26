Geisinger Upgrade: Sunbury woman in fair condition after hit and run

SUNBURY – A woman who was listed in critical condition after a hit and run incident in Northumberland County this week is now listed in fair condition. A nursing supervisor at Geisinger says 63-year-old Patricia Stroble of Sunbury was in fair condition, as of Sunday morning.

State Police in Stonington says the incident happened when Stroble was walking across the intersection of Route 890 and Derr Road in Rockefeller Township. A vehicle struck Stroble and then drove off. That investigation continues.