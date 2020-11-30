Sunbury woman charged for resisting arrest, DUI and other charges

SUNBURY – A Sunbury woman was sent to Snyder County Prison after she was accused of resisting arrest during a traffic stop. State police say 31-year-old Erica Stansbury was stopped in Middleburg for following a vehicle too closely on November 21.

Troopers say she was under the influence and when they tried to arrest her, she resisted and tried to kick a state trooper and a Middleburg police officer. Stansbury was arraigned on charges of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and DUI. Bail was set at $35,000.