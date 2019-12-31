Sunbury woman behind bars after trying to steal a car at gunpoint

SUNBURY – A Sunbury woman is in jail after police say she tried to steal a pizza delivery driver’s car at gunpoint. Sunbury police tell WNEP TV that 42-year-old Lacyndi Tiebout stood in the middle of Race Street with a gun, trying to block the pizza delivery driver and then banged on the window of the vehicle. The driver sped off and called 911.

WNEP reports Tiebout went to Penn Jersey Food Mart and tried to steal another vehicle before running down Race Street and into a family member’s home. While police were taking Tiebout into custody, she is accused of trying to start a fire inside the home.

She was taken to Geisinger Medical Center, where she escaped police for a short time before she was arrested several blocks away. Tiebout faces charges including robbery, assault and arson. No injuries were reported.