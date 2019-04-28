Sunbury VFW and watershed group hosting fishing day for U.S. veterans

SUNBURY—U.S. veterans and active duty members will be able to enjoy a day of trout fishing this Sunday, thanks to the Sunbury VFW Post 1532 and the Little Shamokin Creek Watershed Association. The two groups it will be a time of comeradeie and fellowship for the vets. The event will be held at the watershed association’s Long Environmental Stewardship Center at 182 Houser Rd. near Sunbury.

They tell us in a news release. at the request of landowners, 1.1 miles of Little Shamokin Creek will be reserved for the exclusive use of U.S. military active duty and veterans on this day. All participants must have a valid PA fishing license. All of the normal state fish commission rules will apply.

Organizers say there is no fee for participation. Food and beverages will be provided by the VFW Post. Registration and coffee will begin at 8:00 and the event will be held from 9:00-4:00pm. All active duty and vets are invited and active duty personnel must show ID. For more information, visit Facebook at VFW Post 1532 or Little Shamokin Creek Watershed Association.