Sunbury Together hosts New Zealand shooting vigil

SUNBURY – Some Valley residents gathered Friday afternoon to remember the victims of mass shootings at two mosques in New Zealand. Sunbury Together is a group of local church leaders trying to affect positive change in the Valley. Organizers tells us the group held the vigil at the Sunbury Islamic Center to gather in prayer and silence with armfuls of flowers.

The shootings Friday occurred in Christchurch, killing 49 people. 39 others are still hospitalized, with 11 critically wounded. A 28-year-old man appeared in court Saturday and is charged with murder.