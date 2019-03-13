Sunbury Together Hosting “Takery” this Afternoon

SUNBURY – Fellowship and tasting plenty of homemade baked goods will take place this afternoon in Sunbury. The Reverend Ann Keeler Evans tells us “Sunbury Together” is hosting “The Takery” today at Cameron Park in Sunbury from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

“Sunbury Together” is a group of local church leaders trying to affect positive change in the Valley. She says the purpose is for fellowship and an opportunity to make people in and around the Sunbury area feel more at home. Evans says anyone can bring and share baked goods, and it’s also an opportunity for people who don’t get the chance to have homemade baked goods to enjoy some.