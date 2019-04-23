Sunbury to purchase ampitheater sign pending family’s approval

SUNBURY—After naming the Sunbury Riverfront ampitheater after former late mayor Jesse Woodring, Sunbury City Council approved the purchase of a sign for it, pending the approval of his family. City council approved the potential purchase of the sign honoring the former late mayor during Monday night’s public meeting. Mayor Kurt Karlovich says Councilman Jim Eister made the recommendation to seek the family’s approval before purchasing it.

Eister says the city will contact the family soon, “Within the next week or so I’ll be contacting the family regarding the dedication of the amphitheater to Jesse Woodring. I’ll be talking to the family, of course, but I would hope within the next short time period to take care of that.”

Councilman Chris Reis says the sign describes Woodring’s service to the community, “There’s a design that was brought up that the mayor did the research on. It’s a standard sign that shows what Jesse did for the community and when it was dedicated by the city to him and his family.”

Karlovich says the approximate cost of the sign is $800 and includes the cost of the sign, shipping, a clear coat protectant, and installation. Earlier, WKOK had reported the city’s ampitheater was named in honor of Woodring at Monday’s meeting. That approval came last December.